CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homereal estate NewsGautam Adani’s $618 million bid for Dharavi makeover gets government nod

Gautam Adani’s $618-million bid for Dharavi makeover gets government nod

Gautam Adani’s $618-million bid for Dharavi makeover gets government nod
2 Min Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Jul 20, 2023 5:19:12 PM IST (Published)

Adani's involvement in the project has faced opposition from political parties as well as local residents who fear their businesses may be relocated far from the city centre, leading to potential job losses.

Billionaire Gautam Adani has an ambitious plan — to transform Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums in the heart of Mumbai, into a modern city hub. His real estate unit had secured government approval last week for this transformative project, winning the bid with an impressive $618-million offer.

"A new chapter of pride and purpose is beginning. It is a historic opportunity for us to create a new Dharavi of dignity, safety and inclusiveness," he wrote in a LinkedIn post on Thursday (July 20).


Adani envisions a future Dharavi that thrives with small businesses and abundant job opportunities, particularly focused on empowering the youth and women.

He plans to collaborate with experts and civil society to achieve this ambitious transformation. The redevelopment strategy is expected to involve the establishment of training centres and research and development facilities, and Adani envisions creating an organised marketplace aligned with India's Open Network for Digital Commerce, although specific details were not disclosed.

Notably, Adani's involvement in the project has faced opposition from certain political parties and local residents who fear that their businesses may be relocated far from the city centre, leading to potential job losses.

The Dharavi redevelopment project is situated on approximately 620 acres (250 hectares) of prime real estate in Mumbai's financial capital, home to over 20 million people. Over the years, administrators have faced challenges in modernising the neighbourhood, including acquiring large tracts of land, attracting investors to an area lacking stable utilities, and resettling an estimated one million residents.

Adani believes that the new Dharavi will produce millionaires without the ‘slumdog’ prefix, referencing the famous film Slumdog Millionaire that brought Dharavi into the global spotlight.

“After we are done, if Mike Tyson does visit Dharavi again, he may not be able to recognise the Dharavi he saw earlier but I am sure that he will still find its soul as spirited and alive as ever,” Adani wrote.

With inputs from Bloomberg

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

dharaviGautam Adani

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

Jul 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read

54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

Jul 20, 2023 IST7 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23

Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23

Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X