Real Estate From virtual tours to online bookings: Indian real estate takes a giant digital leap Updated : April 30, 2020 02:31 PM IST With more than 85 lakh registered users, Saurabh Garg, Co-founder & CBO of NoBroker.com says his portal has seen a sudden uptick. Sector is likely to make a strong comeback which even RBI has projected for the next fiscal year, says Mani Rangarajan.