  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Real estate
Real Estate

FM reviews performance of stressed housing projects fund; Rs 8,767 crore approved

Updated : July 23, 2020 09:36 PM IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman reviewed the performance of Special Window for Affordable and Mid Income Housing (SWAMIH) with secretaries and senior management team of the SBI, SBI Capital Markets and SBICAPS Ventures.
The fund has approved 81 projects that will enable the completion of almost 60,000 homes across India.
FM reviews performance of stressed housing projects fund; Rs 8,767 crore approved

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

GSTR-1: GSTN plans to send statement of liability shown in sales return via email

GSTR-1: GSTN plans to send statement of liability shown in sales return via email

Power demand to decline 8% in FY21, discoms' revenue to fall 13.1%, says report

Power demand to decline 8% in FY21, discoms' revenue to fall 13.1%, says report

PNB Housing Finance Q1FY21: Net profit down 9.5%; AUM under moratorium declines to 39%

PNB Housing Finance Q1FY21: Net profit down 9.5%; AUM under moratorium declines to 39%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement