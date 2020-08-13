Business Flexible workspaces pave the way in the evolving office space landscape Updated : August 13, 2020 04:43 PM IST Across the industry, conversations around the future of work are evolving and are a motive for companies to rethink what business might look like in a post-COVID world. Currently, we see companies encouraging a significant percentage of their employees to work from home to ensure employees can take care of their health and reduce exposure to infection. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply