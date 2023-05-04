Yamuna Expressway authority turns to production houses to revive 1,000-acre Film City project

Production houses have requested YEIDA to allow manufacturing units related to film equipment and more flexibility in project development. However, YEIDA has maintained that it will not allow real estate development in the project.

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is in talks with production houses and filmmakers again, following two global tenders that did not receive the desired response for the 1,000-acre Film City project. The goal of these talks is to understand the concerns of potential bidders and make changes to the bidding conditions in the third tender document.

YEIDA officials have revealed that they are considering modifications such as a concession period of 90 years, the allocation of smaller land plots, and the inclusion of film-related manufacturing units.

YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh has confirmed that meetings are being held with various industry players, including music companies and production houses such as T-Series, Omaxe and the Star group. The authority is also in discussions with filmmakers such as Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, KC Bokadia, Rajpal Yadav and Kailash Masoom.

Following these meetings, a report will be prepared on the suggestions and recommendations offered by industry players, which will be sent to the Uttar Pradesh government for approval. The government will then call a meeting of the Public-Private Partnership Evaluation Committee to decide on the final tender document.

The project will be built on the Yamuna Expressway in three phases, with the first two phases covering 400 acres and the third phase covering 200 acres.

The first global tender was issued on November 22, 2021, followed by another on October 17, 2022. Despite multiple deadline extensions, no bids were received for either tender.