Yamuna Expressway authority turns to production houses to revive 1,000-acre Film City project

Production houses have requested YEIDA to allow manufacturing units related to film equipment and more flexibility in project development. However, YEIDA has maintained that it will not allow real estate development in the project.
Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is in talks with production houses and filmmakers again, following two global tenders that did not receive the desired response for the 1,000-acre Film City project. The goal of these talks is to understand the concerns of potential bidders and make changes to the bidding conditions in the third tender document.
YEIDA officials have revealed that they are considering modifications such as a concession period of 90 years, the allocation of smaller land plots, and the inclusion of film-related manufacturing units.
