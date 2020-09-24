Real Estate Film city project near Jewar airport likely to boost property prices in Noida region Updated : September 24, 2020 07:40 PM IST The property prices in Noida and Greater Noida are far more affordable in comparison to its counterpart in Haryana. Real estate developers are of the view that the proposed film city will boost economic activities and investment sentiments in the region. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.