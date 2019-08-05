Business
Embassy, Blackstone looking to buy promoters' stake in Indiabulls Real Estate, says report
Updated : August 05, 2019 09:02 AM IST
The Embassy Group had earlier bought 14 percent stake in IBREL from promoter Sameer Gehlaut for around Rs 950 crore in June, said the report.
Now the firm, along with Blackstone, is keen on acquiring the remaining 14 percent stake, the report said.
