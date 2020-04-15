Real Estate Easing of construction curbs positive, but to have limited impact Updated : April 15, 2020 05:06 PM IST The real estate industry has been lobbying for a complete lifting of the lockdown on construction sites since early April. Anarock chairman Anuj Puri pointed out that the impact of these guidelines could be limited given the strict exceptions to their application. Anarock data suggests that the MMR region alone accounts for 30 percent of the overall under-construction residential stock of 15.62 lakh units across seven cities.