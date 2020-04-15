Easing of construction curbs positive, but to have limited impact

The government’s move to partially allow construction activity at real estate projects in the midst of a nationwide lockdown, has given the country’s real estate industry a major lifeline. Real estate developers have said the government order could have a positive impact on the crisis-hit real estate market.

"The relaxation has come at the right time as the situation is very grim — keeping construction workers at the site afloat," said Niranjan Hiranandani, president, NAREDCO and chairman of the Hiranandani Group, "With this order, the economic drivers of the country will start moving again even as we extend the lockdown."

On Wednesday, the ministry of home affairs issued an exhaustive list of guidelines to resume construction activity on roads, buildings, industrial, irrigational and renewable energy projects starting April 20.

The two key takeaways of these guidelines are: migrant workers cannot be moved around to complete construction activity, and construction work cannot resume in COVID-19 hotspots, where coronavirus cases have been reported.

The real estate industry has been lobbying for a complete lifting of the lockdown on construction sites since early April.

Hiranandani pointed out that the entire economy is suffering an estimated loss of Rs 26,000 crore per day as a result of the lockdown, and that easing restrictions on various industries impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic is a constructive step.

While on the face of it, the move is bound to bring relief to the crisis-hit property market, Anarock chairman Anuj Puri pointed out that the impact of these guidelines could be limited given the strict exceptions to their application.

"The fact that COVID-19 hotspots will not be able to resume activity from April 20 is a dampener for markets like the Mumbai Metropolitan Region — a highly impacted zone, which has the highest under-construction residential stock of nearly 4.65 lakh units," said Puri.

Anarock data suggests that the MMR region alone accounts for 30 percent of the overall under-construction residential stock of 15.62 lakh units across seven cities. Puri added that an evaluation of the number of migrant workers left back around projects to resume work might also be a game of wait-and-watch.