Dubai to curb pace of construction projects as prices fall
Updated : September 03, 2019 11:25 AM IST
The newly formed real estate oversight body will be chaired by Sheikh Mohammed and will ensure new projects are innovative and add value to Dubai's economy.
Dubai is also already home to the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, located in the area's glitzy downtown. Yet an even taller tower is under construction in Dubai's historic creek area and will be flanked by a new residential district.
