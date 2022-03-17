Don't see a series of rate hikes by RBI like Fed: HDFC CEO Keki Mistry

HDFC CEO Keki Mistry said he sees the possibility of two rate hikes by the RBI. Says 25-50 basis point increase in rates will not impact demand in home loans as many developers were launching new projects, buying land, and taking construction finance.

The US Federal Reserve hiked the key interest rate by 25 basis points (bps), the first since 2018 on the back of shooting commodity prices, especially crude oil, amid the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) chief executive officer Keki Mistry told CNBC-TV18 a hawkish Fed was expected, but the good part was that the US central bank said the economy was strong.

The CEO of one of India's leading housing finance companies said: "It was a rare period of high inflation in the US. India is in a very different place. Don't face a similar challenge."

Along with the rate hikes, US's policymaking Federal Open Market Committee also pencilled in increases at each of the six remaining meetings this year, pointing to a consensus funds rate of 1.9 percent by year’s end.

"I do not see a series of rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). I do, however, see the possibility of two rate hikes by the RBI," Mistry told CNBC-TV18.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has himself said before that "monetary policy should remain attuned to the evolving domestic inflation and growth dynamics". RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting minutes indicate policymakers may not immediately react to geopolitical tensions and will continue to support growth.

The February MPC meeting had ended in status quo on key policy rates and an accommodative stance. "Economic recovery from the pandemic remains uneven, and continued support remains crucial. So, it is wise to remain agile and respond in a gradual, calibrated, and well-telegraphed manner to the emerging challenges," Das had said.

Though Mistry feels RBI won't hike rates in a series, he said there was good demand in the market and a 25-50 basis point hike won't hurt.

"I also don't think 25-50 basis point increase in rates will impact demand," he said, adding that many developers were launching new projects, buying land, and taking construction finance.

HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh had also recently said that demand for housing in India was robust and a minor increase in interest rate would not impact home loan demand.