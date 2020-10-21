Real Estate DLF to reduce borrowing cost, will launch mid-income projects for young home aspirants in a year Updated : October 21, 2020 06:29 PM IST DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), the rental arm of DLF Ltd, has raised Rs 2,400 crore from State Bank of India. DLF has inked an anchor deal with StanChart for their office building in Chennai. StanChart is leasing 7.7 lakh sq ft to set up office establishment. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.