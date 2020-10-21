DLF to reduce borrowing cost, will launch mid-income projects for young home aspirants in a year

Two big announcements within a week have brought back cheer to real estate major DLF. Starting with DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), the rental arm of DLF Ltd, raising Rs 2,400 crore from State Bank of India (SBI), in one of the largest lease rental discounting (LRD) deals in recent times.

Secondly, DLF has inked an anchor deal with StanChart for their office building in Chennai. StanChart is leasing 7.7 lakh sq ft to set up office establishment.

Speaking to CNBCTV18, Sriram Khattar, MD, DLF Rental Business said that the deal with StanChart is a long term lease transaction and probably the largest in the country so far.

Sources said, “the leased area is likely to go up further by 0.25 million sq ft, making a total of around 1 million sq ft. It is expected to yield substantial rental yields. DLF expects to get Rs 85-90 per sq ft as rentals, getting the company around Rs 90-100 crore of yearly rental from this leasing itself.”

“This is an anchor deal with one of our best MNC clients. DLF shares a good past experience with StanChart. StanChart is also one of the premium clients in the NCR region. The construction of this office space is likely to begin early Jan 2021 and is expected to end in about 3 years. Also, we should not look at the future of rentals from the prism of the current situation,” Khattar added.

Meanwhile, talking about the lease rental discounting deal with SBI, DLF CEO, Rajeev Talwar told CNBCTV18 that Rs 2,400 crore debt has been raised for GIC-DLF projects.

"Since now debt reduction is possible at a low cost of interest, based on good quality assets, the reduced cost of borrowing is a positive not just for DLF but also for the industry," Talwar said.

With the country’s largest bank – SBI showing confidence in DLF, it makes the long-term earning prospects very sound, he added.

"It is now very clear that banks are ready to give debt at cheaper rates for good borrowers and we are looking at reducing debt and increase profitability with cheaper cost of debt. Going forward, our aim is to reduce the cost of money/debt,” he said.

Further talking about the overall rental business, which is the major contributor for DLF, the company’s top management said that the rentals were healthy, except few pockets which were severely impacted due to the pandemic.

“We have seen a very minimal impact of COVID-19. Most of our tenants are multi-nationals who have continued to show confidence in DLF,” Talwar said.

“Deferment of rentals in a few businesses such as co-working, travel & tourism, hospitality has not impacted us much. In malls rental, the impact was larger because of prolonged lockdown, however, post opening the footfalls are slowly but steadily improving; footfalls have now reached to 30-35 percent. We see footfalls to improve with COVID-19 cases reducing in future,” Khattar said.

Talking about the future, Talwar said, “We are looking at new launches and projects in both commercial leasings as well as in the residential space. The company is working assiduously to meet market expectations for debt reduction and launches. Our occupancy has remained at 95 percent, our collections have remained at 96 percent in Q2.

Further, work on new projects like 2.5 million sq feet Cyber Park will start soon and once launched, Cyber Park will be a major earner in the company's portfolio. Another project, Downtown, was also coming which would be very close to Cyber Park in Delhi NCR, Talwar informed.

The company is also expanding in markets like Chennai.