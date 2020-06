Realty major DLF has decided to switch back to its old strategy of commencing sales during construction period as cash flows remain under pressure due to the impact of COVID-19.

Five years ago, the company had decided to sell only completed inventory but pressure on cash flows and sales due to COVID-19 has forced it to get into the pre-sales model.

The company, which has around 52% exposure to luxury segment, has now decided to focus on mid-income housing segment as well. The management says this is a significant change and this will secure cash flows and shore up sales in an uncertain requirement.

CLSA believes this move may revive volume considering its current sales have been restrained by its strategy to sell completed inventory, which has a high mix of the luxury segment where demand remains subdued. The brokerage house expects FY21 sales to be subdued at Rs 1,600 crore but FY22 sales at Rs 2,500 crore due to change in this strategy.

Jefferies too says this is a positive change and expects residential sales to rise to a 20% CAGR over FY20-22, 2X the prior pace. It has upgraded FY20-22E residential sales CAGR forecast for DLF to 20% from 9% and expects sales in FY22 to rise to a 7-year high of Rs 36 billion.

Sales in Q4FY20 had dipped to Rs 325 crore at a 10-quarter low compared to Rs 721 crore in Q3FY20 due to COVID-19 and cash flows also continued to be in the negative zone at Rs 107 crore. The company also slightly missed its FY20 sales guidance. It expects normalcy to return in 3QFY21.