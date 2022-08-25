DLF may hike prices as it sees real estate market gathering momentum

“The new launch pipeline and the sales offtake is something that is definitely getting stronger across,” Ashok Tyagi, Whole-Time Director at DLF said.

The Nifty Realty index, which maps the listed real estate companies, is recovering. In the past month, the index is up close to five percent. Residential housing prices in the top eight Indian cities have risen by over 5 percent due to increased demand during the second quarter of FY22.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, Ashok Tyagi, Whole-Time Director at DLF, said that the company might consider raising rates depending on the absorption pace of the current price points.

“A number of our products had price increases during the last year. If we believe that there is a small proportion to hike the prices further, we'll definitely want to continue on that exercise,” he added.

According to him, prices seem to be stabilizing and given the interest rate headwinds one should not get too adventurous.

Commercial lease rental income for DLF unlike retail did not see a big slide in the last two years.

“The vacancy levels moved up from 5 percent to about 15 percent but the 85 percent people who were occupying, there was no rental disruption there at all even throughout the worst days of the pandemic.”

The vacancy levels have begun reversing. From 15 percent, it has come back to 12 percent currently. DLF is hopeful that this number will come back to the single-digit number by the end of the year.

“We believe that the rental growth and the rental trajectory should honestly come back almost completely by the year-end,” Tyagi said.

DLF saw good momentum continue in the first quarter and they now have a launch pipeline of 35 million square feet over the next few years with a sales potential of around Rs 47,000 crore.

“The new launch pipeline and the sales offtake is something that is definitely getting stronger across,” he said.

“Gurgaon market continues to do well. We had a very successful launch in Delhi in quarter four of last year, the subsequent sales are going strong. We had a very strong launch in Chennai in quarter four, we are proposing to do a launch a reasonably big launch in Panchkula within this quarter or early next quarter,” he added.

