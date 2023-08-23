Brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities maintains a fairly constructive outlook on the real estate sector and its choice for capitalising this real estate narrative reflects through the selection of certain stocks over others.

Murtuza Arsiwalla, Director, Kotak Institutional Equities, in a recent conversation with CNBC-TV18, highlighted that DLF, Lodha, and Brigade Enterprises continue to be the firm's favoured choices for capitalising on its real estate narrative.

He mentioned, “Our pecking order, as I said, remains unchanged. DLF, Macrotech Developers, and Brigade are still amongst our preferred picks in the sector.”

Arsiwalla added that all of these stocks have had a stellar run. These stocks have also done very well in the last two or three months.

So, while he remains constructive from a more medium-term perspective, the absolute upsides at this point may be curtailed.

Arsiwalla discussed his concerns about certain companies within the sector. Notably, he cites Godrej Properties, expressing reservations regarding their margins and cash flow profile.

Similarly, he shares a somewhat cautious view on Oberoi Realty following a period of notable growth, indicating the need for a more selective approach.

Arsiwalla indicates that his focus remains on upcoming launches from these companies . He highlights the strength of their launch pipelines and business development efforts, indicating a keen interest in tracking their responses. His analysis also accounts for external factors, such as the influence of the monsoon season on activity levels during the second quarter.

However, he anticipates a more pronounced shift in the second half of the fiscal year, coinciding with the festive season, which often stimulates increased market activity. This strategic perspective underscores his commitment to monitoring developments over the longer term.

One of the notable points Arsiwalla highlighted was the presence of some softness in the real estate segment. Sequentially, there seems to be a trend of reduced activity or a slight decline in certain aspects of the sector. While this might raise eyebrows, Arsiwalla went on to explain the potential reasons behind this temporary setback.

According to Arsiwalla, a combination of factors has contributed to the recent dip in sales figures. The real estate market saw a period of low project launches, which inherently limits the number of properties available for purchase.

Also Read | Motilal Oswal Alternates plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore via sixth real estate fund