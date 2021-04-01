‘Disappointed’ industry asks Maharashtra govt to reconsider rollback on stamp duty waiver Updated : April 01, 2021 09:17 AM IST Developers feel the government’s failure to extend its rebate could possibly halt the healthy pace of property transactions since the waiver was announced. Between December 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, Maharashtra accounted for 57,331 registrations. Published : April 01, 2021 09:17 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply