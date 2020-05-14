Real Estate Developers hope finance minister's offer of free ration and cheap rent will bring migrant labour back Updated : May 14, 2020 08:33 PM IST Developers believe affordable rental housing scheme could be the next big step to ensuring that migrant labour stays near work locations, and not reverse-migrate. Property consultants believe the move could also lead to more organised town-planning, given the specific earmarking of land parcels for affordable rental housing. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365