  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Real estate
Real Estate

Developers hope finance minister's offer of free ration and cheap rent will bring migrant labour back

Updated : May 14, 2020 08:33 PM IST

Developers believe affordable rental housing scheme could be the next big step to ensuring that migrant labour stays near work locations, and not reverse-migrate.
Property consultants believe the move could also lead to more organised town-planning, given the specific earmarking of land parcels for affordable rental housing.
Developers hope finance minister's offer of free ration and cheap rent will bring migrant labour back

You May Also Like

Govt announces Rs 1,500 cr interest subvention for Mudra-Shishu loans

Govt announces Rs 1,500 cr interest subvention for Mudra-Shishu loans

New French law asks social media firms to delete criminal content in 1 hour

New French law asks social media firms to delete criminal content in 1 hour

1 in 4 popular YouTube COVID-19 videos in English mislead viewers

1 in 4 popular YouTube COVID-19 videos in English mislead viewers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement