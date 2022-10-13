Designer Sabyasachi to actor Prithviraj Sukumaran: Celebrities who possess luxury properties in Mumbai

By CNBCTV18.com

Mumbai's luxury real estate market continues to heat up as celebrities net ever more expensive properties for their use. Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has recently rented a massive 4-storied property in the city’s Horniman Circle to open his new store. Located at the corner of Veer Nariman Road and Cawasji Patel Street, Sabyasachi’s new outlet will have neighbours like the Hermès and Christian Louboutin showrooms.

The new flagship store from the designer will join existing ones in New Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad, with the label’s first international outlet opening in New York City earlier in the month. The building had been sold in 2021 by HSBC to Kolkata-based Karam Chand Thapar (KCT) Group for Rs 83 crore.

Sabyasachi is not alone to possess an expensive property in Mumbai. In another luxury real estate deal, Malayalam filmmaker and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently netted a Rs 17 crore house for himself and his wife in the city, according to reports. He bought a flat in the 'Parishram by Rustomjee' project, which is located in the posh Pali Hill area of Bandra.

Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene had also recently splurged Rs 48 crore on an apartment in Mumbai, according to a MoneyControl report. The 5,384 sqft flat is located in Lower Parel.

Dixit-Nene and Prithviraj join the long list of actors, business magnates, cricketers and other celebrities who have been splurging crores on some of the most expensive housing as well as commercial properties in Mumbai.

A recent Knight Frank-NAREDCO Report revealed that developers in Mumbai have been bringing in more luxury housing projects due to the high demand. The resulting gap in affordable housing is slowly driving up property and rental prices in the city.