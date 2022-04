Mini

It’s been two years since COVID-19, and India’s affordable housing stock has seen a significant decline, thereby indicating that there may be credibility to these claims. According to property consultant Anarock, unsold affordable housing units (homes priced below Rs 40 lakh per unit) across the country declined by 21 percent since Q1 2020. While there were 2,34,600 unsold affordable homes in India as of March 2020, that number stood at 1,86,150 in March 2022.