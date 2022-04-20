Demand for affordable housing goes up during pandemic; these cities sold the most units

It’s a narrative that has been doing the rounds several times over, propagated by developers and property consultants alike: the pandemic has turned prospective home-owners into full-fledged buyers, as they realise the value of owning a home.

It’s been two years since COVID-19, and India’s affordable housing stock has seen a significant decline, thereby indicating that there may be credibility to these claims.

According to property consultant Anarock, the number of unsold affordable housing units (homes priced below Rs 40 lakh per unit) across the country declined by 21 percent since Q1 2020. While there were 2,34,600 unsold affordable homes in India as of March 2020, that number stood at 1,86,150 in March 2022.

Here's a look at the decline in unsold inventory in seven major cities