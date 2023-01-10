The report said private equity (PE) players pumped $1215 million into NCR in the first nine months of FY23, against $771 million in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal, a 58 percent yearly jump. PE inflows to Mumbai less than halved to $224 million.

Private equity (PE) investors pumped $1,215 million into the National Capital Region (NCR) real estate market compared to the realty hotspot Mumbai Metro Region (MMR), as per the latest data from Anarock Capital Market Research. The report said PE players invested $1,215 million in NCR in the first nine months of FY23, against $771 million in the corresponding period in the previous financial year. This was a 58 percent yearly jump in total PE inflows in the region.

The report found that MMR saw a drop in total inflows during the period – from $574 million in the first nine months of FY22 to $224 million in the corresponding period of FY23. The report said the COVID-19 pandemic was no deterrent for the NCR real estate market, which remained vibrant and performed remarkably well in 2022.

Also, Chennai, which accounted for a mere 1 percent share of total PE inflows in the first nine months of FY22, saw its share rise to 8 percent in FY23. As much as $268 million was invested in Chennai in the first nine months of FY23, against $37 million in FY22. Overall, Indian real estate attracted $3.4 billion of PE funding in FY23, against $3.3 billion in the corresponding period in FY22 – an annual increase of 3 percent.

Top 10 PE Deals in 9M FY23 Capital Provider Recipient Location Asset Class Deal Amount (USD Mn) Debt or Equity CPPIB TRIL Multiple Commercial 700 Equity Brookfield Bharti Enterprises NCR Commercial 660 Equity HDFC Capital Advisors Shapoorji Pallonji Multiple Residential 194 Debt Axis AMC Tishman Speyer Multiple Commercial 188 Equity CapitaLand Investment CapitaLand Development Chennai Commercial 177 Equity Bain Capital TARC (Anant Raj) NCR Residential 175 Debt Brookfield IL&FS MMR Commercial 137 Equity Brookfield L&T Metro Rail (Larson & Toubro) Hyderabad Land 129 Equity Credit Suisse Adani Properties Multiple Mixed Use 101 Debt Blackstone Vertical Warehousing NCR Logistics & Warehousing 88 Equity

Source: ANAROCK Capital

The top 10 deals alone accounted for 76 percent of the total value of PE investments in FY23, compared to 72 percent in FY22. The average deal ticket size rose from $82 million in FY22 to $91 million in FY23.

Shobhit Agarwal, MD, and CEO of Anarock Capital, said with a rise in the hybrid work model and corporates expanding into tier 2 cities for their ease of working, demand and confidence in the commercial space have seen a resurgence.

The commercial real estate sector has witnessed increased capital inflows via PE investments, accounting for the highest market share of 55 percent in the first nine months of FY23, compared to 33 percent in FY22. This can be attributed to investors’ continued preference for grade A office assets with quality tenants, the report said.

"In the retail segment, PE investments have remained subdued but are expected to gain momentum with physical shopping levels returning," he said.

Post the pandemic, demand in the residential sector has seen its second-highest share of 23 percent in the first nine months of FY23. The residential asset class has seen PE investment growing from $568 million in the first nine months of the last fiscal to $772 million in the first nine months of FY23, the report added.

