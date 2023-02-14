DDA says centre approves relaxations in norms linked to housing regulations

DDA said that the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has "approved modifications/relaxations" proposed by the DDA in the Housing Regulations, 1968, which were issued under section 57 of the DDA Act, 1957.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said on Monday that any person having a flat or a plot of land measuring less than 67 square metres in the national capital is now eligible to apply for the allotment of newly constructed flats.
"Any person having less than 67 sqm of flat or plot in Delhi has become eligible to apply for allotment of newly constructed flats offered by DDA for the first time. The main regulations did not allow any person to apply for allotment of DDA flats, if he/she or family members were having any flat/plot irrespective of the area of the flat/plot," it said.
DDA added that the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has "approved modifications/relaxations" proposed by the DDA in the Housing Regulations, 1968, which were issued under section 57 of the DDA Act, 1957.
However, the housing body did not specify when the modifications or relaxations received the nod from the central ministry.
DDA clarified that the waitlisted applicants will be allotted the surrendered or cancelled flats through a mini draw and if more than 25 percent of flats remain unsold in any locality, that area shall be deemed to be a "developing area." The unsold flats can be then offered online on a "first-come-first-serve" basis.
The housing body further specified that apart from individuals, both the union and state governments, its autonomous bodies as well as local bodies shall be eligible for allotment of flats.
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: Feb 14, 2023 10:42 AM IST
