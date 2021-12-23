DDA launches special housing scheme for 18,000 flats: Check eligibility, application process and other details

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a special housing scheme for about 18,000 flats at various locations including Dwarka, Rohini, Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Pashchim Vihar and Narela.

The flats, under this scheme, are available in four categories – Higher Income Group (HIG) flats, Middle Income Group (MIG), Lower Income Group (LIG) and Janta flats.

The Scheme is titled as “Special Housing Scheme 2021” of the Delhi Development Authority for disposal of flats.

There are 202 3BHK flats in the HIG category out of which 182 are in Jasola. These are priced between Rs 1.9 to Rs 2.1 crore. Also, there are 202 two BHK flats in Vasant Kunj Block F priced at around Rs 1.3 crore under the same category. There are 976 flats in the MIG category in areas like Dwarka sector 19, Dwarka Sector 16, Narela sector A1.

According to DDA, the flats which remained unsold in previous housing schemes are now being offered at a discounted rate under the current scheme.

The flats at Narela sub-city are being offered after taking several remedial measures in terms of improvement of infrastructure, security and connectivity on the basis of suggestions/feedback of the earlier allottees/ residents

of the area, DDA mentioned in the note.

The allottees will be eligible for subsidy under PMAY scheme of the central government. if they avail home loan from the bank/financial Institution. The entire process from application to allotment and possession is being done through online mode. The allottees need to visit DDA office only for execution of CD.

Here are the eligibility criteria for the same:

The applicant must be a citizen of India.

He/ She should have attained the age of majority i.e. an applicant should have completed 18 years of age as on the last date of submission of the application.

A dwelling unit or flat in the Housing Estates of the Authority shall be allotted only to such person who or his wife or her husband or any of his/her dependent relations including unmarried children does not own in full or in part on free hold or lease hold basis a residential plot having area exceeding 67 sqm or flat/built up house having carpet area exceeding 67 sqm in the urban area of Delhi, New Delhi and Delhi Cantonment.

Both husband and wife can apply for flats separately subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions with the stipulation that if both are declared successful, only one shall be allotted a flat and the amount of ‘Application Money’ of the other spouse will be refunded.

One person can submit only one application either in his/her own name or as a joint/co-applicant.

The individual income of applicant as well as of joint/co-applicant applying for EWS flats should not exceed Rs 3 lakh per annum and household income should not exceed Rs 10 lakh per annum. There is no income criterion for other categories except EWS. The applicant can apply according to his/her requirement and affordability.

The applicant should give particulars of his savings account in any bank in the ‘Application Form’.

Applicant must have Permanent Account Number (PAN) allotted under the provisions of the Income Tax Act and the same must be quoted in the Application Form.

In case of joint application under SC/ST Reserved Category, the joint applicant/co-applicant should be from within the Family.

How to apply for DDA Special Housing Scheme?

The applications under this scheme will be accepted through online mode only. For applying online, the applicant is required to visit DDA's website i.e- dda.gov.in/www.dda.org.in.

The registration amount/application money for applying for flats under this scheme are as follows:

Flat Category Registration Money Application Processing Fee (Non refundable) Total EWS/JANTA* Rs 25,000 Rs 2,000 Rs 27,000 LIG Rs 1,00,000 Rs 2,000 Rs 1,02,000 MIG Rs 2,00,000 Rs 2,000 Rs 1,02,000 HIG Rs 2,00,000 Rs 2,000 Rs 2,02,000

Application once submitted cannot be withdrawn.

In case, if an applicant wish to apply in more than one category, he/she would require to deposit registration amount/ application processing fee payable in respect of higher or the highest category, as the case may be.