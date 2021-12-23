DDA launches special housing scheme for 18,000 flats: Check eligibility, application process and other details

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a special housing scheme for about 18,000 flats at various locations including Dwarka, Rohini, Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Pashchim Vihar and Narela.
The flats, under this scheme, are available in four categories – Higher Income Group (HIG) flats, Middle Income Group (MIG), Lower Income Group (LIG) and Janta flats.
The Scheme is titled as “Special Housing Scheme 2021” of the Delhi Development Authority for disposal of flats.
There are 202 3BHK flats in the HIG category out of which 182 are in Jasola. These are priced between Rs 1.9 to Rs 2.1 crore. Also, there are 202 two BHK flats in Vasant Kunj Block F priced at around Rs 1.3 crore under the same category. There are 976 flats in the MIG category in areas like Dwarka sector 19, Dwarka Sector 16, Narela sector A1.
According to DDA, the flats which remained unsold in previous housing schemes are now being offered at a discounted rate under the current scheme.
The flats at Narela sub-city are being offered after taking several remedial measures in terms of improvement of infrastructure, security and connectivity on the basis of suggestions/feedback of the earlier allottees/ residents
of the area, DDA mentioned in the note.
The allottees will be eligible for subsidy under PMAY scheme of the central government. if they avail home loan from the bank/financial Institution. The entire process from application to allotment and possession is being done through online mode. The allottees need to visit DDA office only for execution of CD.
Here are the eligibility criteria for the same:
How to apply for DDA Special Housing Scheme?
The applications under this scheme will be accepted through online mode only. For applying online, the applicant is required to visit DDA's website i.e- dda.gov.in/www.dda.org.in.
The registration amount/application money for applying for flats under this scheme are as follows:
|Flat Category
|Registration Money
|Application Processing Fee (Non refundable)
|Total
|EWS/JANTA*
|Rs 25,000
|Rs 2,000
|Rs 27,000
|LIG
|Rs 1,00,000
|Rs 2,000
|Rs 1,02,000
|MIG
|Rs 2,00,000
|Rs 2,000
|Rs 1,02,000
|HIG
|Rs 2,00,000
|Rs 2,000
|Rs 2,02,000
Application once submitted cannot be withdrawn.
In case, if an applicant wish to apply in more than one category, he/she would require to deposit registration amount/ application processing fee payable in respect of higher or the highest category, as the case may be.
