DDA opens registration for over 5,500 flats: Check details, last date, how to apply

DDA opens registration for HIG, MIG, LIG and EWS flats on its official website. The flats are located in Jasola, Dwarka, Lok Nayak Puram, Rohini, Siraspur, and Narela for which the buyers will be required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1,000.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) opened the online registration procedure for over 5,500 flats on Friday, June 30. These flats are a part of its Phase IV housing programme.

The flats are located in Jasola, Dwarka, Lok Nayak Puram, Rohini, Siraspur, and Narela. Potential buyers can register on the official website, where they must pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1,000.

The registration is open for 40 High Income Group (HIG) flats in Jasola and 200 Middle Income Group (MIG) flats in Dwarka and Narela.

Also, registration can be done for 900 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats in Narela, and for a total of 4,400 Low Income Group (LIG) houses in Loknayak Puram, Rohini, Siraspur and Narela, as per a Live Hindustan report.

As per the report, the EWS and LIG segments are being prioritised in this housing scheme, senior DDA officials said.

EWS applicants will have to provide an income certificate of less than Rs 10 lakh for the entire family for booking and registration of the flats.

The potential flat buyers who register on the portal will be given a five-day window after July 10, to tour sample flats at each location and book the desirable unit.

Booking Fee

As per an Hindustan Times report, the EWS buyers will have to pay Rs 50,000 as the booking amount, LIG category buyers will be required to pay Rs 1 lakh. While MIG and HIG buyers will have to pay Rs 4 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively to book the flats.

After the booking fee is paid, the DDA will issue a demand letter giving a 60-day window for payment of the flat cost without interest and another 30 days window with interest.

Cost of Flats

The price of flats range from Rs 10 lakh for EWS to Rs 2.46 crore for HIG, as per a News18 report.

The EWS flats will cost approximately Rs 10-13 lakh, the LIG flats are priced at around Rs 15-30 lakh, the MIG flats cost around Rs 1.05 crore to 1.45 crore, while the HIG flats will cost around Rs 2.25 to Rs 2.46 crore, including the booking amount.

Here's how to apply for the DDA Housing Scheme online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi Development Authority (DDA)

Step 2: Find and click on the application link for the desired scheme

Step 3: Proceed to fill the online application form after registering on the portal

Step 4: Fill all the necessary information and upload the required documents along with the application form.

Step 5: Complete the form and pay the application fee after uploading all the documents.

Step 6: Upon successful submission, note down the application number for future references.