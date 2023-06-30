CNBC TV18
DDA opens registration for over 5,500 flats: Check details, last date, how to apply

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 9:08:16 PM IST (Published)

DDA opens registration for HIG, MIG, LIG and EWS flats on its official website. The flats are located in Jasola, Dwarka, Lok Nayak Puram, Rohini, Siraspur, and Narela for which the buyers will be required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1,000.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) opened the online registration procedure for over 5,500 flats on Friday, June 30. These flats are a part of its Phase IV housing programme.

The flats are located in Jasola, Dwarka, Lok Nayak Puram, Rohini, Siraspur, and Narela. Potential buyers can register on the official website, where they must pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1,000.
The registration is open for 40 High Income Group (HIG) flats in Jasola and 200 Middle Income Group (MIG) flats in Dwarka and Narela.
