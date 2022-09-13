DDA Housing Scheme 2022 — 8500 Narela flats up for grabs, online

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The DDA flats in Narela are available for the economically weaker section (EWS) and low income group (LIG) categories at booking amounts of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. The booking process is fully online.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched its 2022 Housing Scheme, putting 8,500 homes up for sale in its Narela sub-city. The housing scheme was opened for registration on Monday, September 12, with people allowed to apply for the flats on a first-come-first-serve basis. The flats for sale are available for the economically weaker section (EWS) and low income group (LIG) categories.

“Starting today, DDA is adding to the steps taken for Narela sub city by launching 8500 flats. This is an opportunity to grab your dream home on a first come first serve basis for the EWS and LIG categories. Pay online and reserve your flat instantly,” said the DDA in a tweet.

Unlike the lottery system, the new inventory of houses is being booked completely online. People can book their homes for Rs 10,000 (EWS) and Rs 15,000 (LIG), which will later be deducted from the total cost of their flats. However, if an individual cancels their allotment, the registration amount will not be refunded. Applicants can also avail the benefits of existing housing schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

In the first phase of the scheme, a total of three towers with around 1,000 flats will be opened for booking to prevent scattered allotment. The DDA will add the remaining inventory of flats for booking once these flats are sold or booked.

The EWS houses are located in Narela Sector A1 to A4 and are priced between Rs 10.75 and Rs 12.42 lakh. The EWS homes have a built-up area of 46.71-54.08 square metre. The LIG houses are located in Narela Sector G-7 and are priced at Rs 22.80 lakh. The LIG houses have a built-up area of around 49.90 square metre.

Individuals can visit the DDA website to book and pay the registration fees for the houses.

In December 2021, DDA opened its newest housing scheme with 18,000 flats on offer. However, the organisation had received a muted response for its flats in Narela.