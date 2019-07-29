Customers base affordable house buying decision on property cost, brand name of developer

Property cost, brand name of the developer and the quality of the product are the top most consideration for 80 percent of homebuyers while purchasing apartments in affordable category, according to a survey by Knight Frank India and RICS.

In their joint report 'Affordable Housing-Know Your Customer', Knight Frank and RICS said that more than 50 per cent people want to own a house for self-use indicating growing need for independence and long term security.

Opportunity to move to a better location for access to better facilities and increase in family size in near future are other major reasons for purchasing affordable housing.

Parking space and safety of residents are key concerns that people have while choosing a place to stay. Parking space continues to be a chronic problem on the residential front across India along with security that also comes out as a major concern.

"However, while at the time of purchase homebuyers tend to put cost as the top most consideration followed by safety and security," the report said.

As per Knight Frank Research, the residential market of the top eight cities in India – Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad witnessed an infusion of 0.57 million units since 2016. Also, given the push in the affordable housing sector, the private sector players have participated in the development of the affordable housing programme, which is visible from the latest set of numbers that indicate a consistent high share of less than Rs 25 lakh ticket size since 2016.

While purchasing an affordable housing property, homebuyers put product quality as first key parameter followed by brand name.

Nimish Gupta, MD (South Asia), RICS, said, "Housing is one of the most fundamental demands that influence the quality of life. Access to acceptable living conditions is an elementary human need, which affects individuals at many levels as it provides shelter, safety, security and for most of us represents the most significant investment that we will ever make during our lifetime."

Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal said: "Customers of affordable housing are highly value-conscious and since they normally buy a house once in their life time, the focus is more on developer credibility."