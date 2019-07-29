Customers base affordable house buying decision on property cost, brand name of developer
Updated : July 29, 2019 10:02 PM IST
Opportunity to move to a better location and increase in family size are the other major reasons for purchasing affordable housing.
Customers of affordable housing are highly value-conscious and the focus is more on developer credibility.
