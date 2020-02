Ratings agency Crisil has downgraded long-term debt instruments and bank facilities of Indiabulls Housing Finance over challenges faced by the lender in finding diversified funding sources.

Crisil lowered ratings on the long-term debt instruments and bank facilities to 'CRISIL AA' from 'CRISIL AA+' and revised the outlook on the long-term ratings to 'Stable' from 'Negative'.

“While there is some improvement in funds raised by IBHFL in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, these are mostly from the banking channel and continue to remain lower than pre-September 2018 levels,” said the ratings agency.

“The high dependence on bank funding (largely working capital and securitization lines) has reduced the diversity in resource profile,” it added.

The ratings agency said that the incremental fund raising by Indiabulls Housing Finance from the debt capital markets has remained very low in recent times, while secondary market yields for IBHFL paper continue to remain elevated.

Crisil reaffirmed the rating on Indiabulls Housing Finance’s commercial paper issue and the short-term non-convertible debenture programme 'CRISIL A1+'.

The outlook on the long-term debt instruments and bank facilities of IBHFL has been revised to 'Stable' due to several factors, including steps taken to reduce the commercial credit exposures in the near term and strong capitalization levels.

Indiabulls Housing Finance’s execution of the re-calibrated business model will be among the key monitorables for the ratings agency.