Real Estate Crash or next boom in housing market: Rising demand for luxury homes and expectations from 2021 Updated : January 01, 2021 08:59 AM IST The year 2020 had many highs and lows, especially with the pandemic and nationwide-lockdowns for the Indian real estate sector. With the entire world moving towards the new normal, the economic revival is expected to bounce back in 2021. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply