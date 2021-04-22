COVID-19 second wave dampens future real estate sentiment index Updated : April 22, 2021 03:44 PM IST The Q1 2021 outlook of supply side stakeholders reflects caution on the future of real estate for the next six months, even if their scores remain in the optimistic zone. The share of respondents that expect the residential market to grow or remain steady in the next six months is more than 80% , across parameters of launches, sales and prices. Published : April 22, 2021 03:44 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply