  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Real estate

COVID-19 second wave dampens future real estate sentiment index

Updated : April 22, 2021 03:44 PM IST

The Q1 2021 outlook of supply side stakeholders reflects caution on the future of real estate for the next six months, even if their scores remain in the optimistic zone.
The share of respondents that expect the residential market to grow or remain steady in the next six months is more than 80% , across parameters of launches, sales and prices.
COVID-19 second wave dampens future real estate sentiment index
Published : April 22, 2021 03:44 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Ola Electric to set up 1 lakh charging points in 5 years, EV scooter to have range up to 150 KM

Ola Electric to set up 1 lakh charging points in 5 years, EV scooter to have range up to 150 KM

Hyundai first-quarter profit triples, to adjust May auto production due to chip shortage

Hyundai first-quarter profit triples, to adjust May auto production due to chip shortage

Tata Steel BSL reports Rs 1,913 cr net profit in Q4

Tata Steel BSL reports Rs 1,913 cr net profit in Q4

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement