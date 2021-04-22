COVID-19 second wave dampens future real estate sentiment index

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant uncertainties has adversely impacted the future sentiment of real estate stakeholders in the country, according to Knight Frank-FICCI-Naredco Real Estate Sentiment Index Q1 2021.

During the January - March quarter of 2021, the 'Future Sentiment score' declined to 57 from 65 in the quarter ended December 2020. However, it remained in the optimistic zone.

The Q1 2021 outlook of supply side stakeholders reflects caution on the future of real estate for the next six months, even if their scores remain in the optimistic zone.

With the substantial increase in COVID cases since March 2021, the outlook for residential launches and sales has softened in Q1 2021.

However, the share of respondents that expect the residential market to grow or remain steady in the next six months is more than 80 percent, across parameters of launches, sales and prices, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the office market outlook for the next six months has weakened as the second COVID wave and the resultant mobility restrictions and possible lockdowns in some cities has adversely impacted office occupancy levels.

"The sentiment of stakeholders remained cautious for both Current and Future Sentiment scores in Q1 2021, owing primarily to the second wave of the pandemic, resulting in economic uncertainties. The real estate sector had seen a strong bounce-back during the last few quarters, which has kept the future sentiment of stakeholders in the positive zone," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

On the macroeconomic front, the pace of economic revival appears to have slowed down, with some key economic indicators showing weakening over the last two months. Influenced by the change in macroeconomic developments, stakeholder outlook on the overall economic momentum and on credit availability has turned cautious in Q1 2021.

As some regions have already announced movement restrictions, it will be imperative to observe the key economic indicators in the coming months to check the sustainability of the growth that the sector has already achieved, he added.

"The speed at which the inoculation drive is conducted, and the intensity of local restrictions placed will be proportional to the growth of the real estate sector’s growth in the coming months," Baijal said.

The 'Current Sentiment score' recorded a marginal improvement, inching up from 54 in Q4 2020 to 57 in Q1 2021 driven by healthy momentum in the commercial and residential real estate segments during Q4 2020 and during January - February 2021.

"This growth ride is on account of the pent-up business momentum in lieu of fiscal impetus and regained consumption demand. This optimistic sentiment led to record hit property registrations and uptick in sales velocity. Also, as the influx of PE and FDI investment is on rise in FY 2021, the sentiment remains bullish for the Indian economic outlook and growth of Indian real estate is imperative due to its multiplier effect on 270 ancillary industries and employment generation," said Niranjan Hiranandani, national president – NAREDCO, and founder and managing director, Hiranandani Group.

Hiranandani hopes that the ongoing production with uninterrupted supply chains to help the sector to rebound with more finished goods catering the discerning home buyers and the reverse migration of labourers is at bay due to ensured food, shelter and daily wages along with all the safety measures and vaccination shots.