The government on Wednesday extended the registration and completion date suo-moto by 6 months for all RERA registered projects expiring on or after March 25, 2020 without individual applications.

Announcing the economic package fo various sectors, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the regulatory authorities may extend this for another period of upto 3 months, if needed.

Further, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will advise States/UTs and their RegulatoryAuthorities to treat COVID-19 as an event of ‘Force Majeure’ under RERA.

The ministry will issue fresh ‘Project Registration Certificates’ automatically with revised timelines.

The government will also extend timelines for various statuary compliances under RERA concurrently.

"These measures will de-stress real estate developers and ensure completion of projects so that homebuyers are able to get delivery of their booked houses with new timelines," the government said.

Moreover, in a relief to contractors, extension of up to 6 months (without costs to the contractor) to be provided by all Central Agencies (like Railways, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Central Public Works Dept, etc), Sitharaman announced.

This will cover construction/works and goods and services contracts. It will also cover obligations like completion of work, intermediate milestones etc. and extension of concession period in PPP contracts

The government agencies will partially release bank guarantees, to the extent contracts are partially completed, to ease cash flows.