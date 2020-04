India's forced work-from-home revolution, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, has devastated the office-space market, but the recovery — when it happens — could make up for these unfavourable economic times. At least that’s what numbers that point to the future of the office-space market indicate.

“At some point, we have to realise that the COVID-driven crisis in office-space real estate isn’t an economic crisis, but a bio-sociological one,” said Arvind Nandan, Managing Director (Research and Consulting), Savills India, “That simply means the lull right now isn’t purely economic-driven, and business will bounce back hard.”

Nandan's comments come even as recent data from Savills indicates a V-shaped recovery in India’s office-space markets. This comes amid general consensus that the economies around the world could brace for a sustained slowdown in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic, thereby allowing only for a U-shaped recovery.

Harder the fall, higher the rise

While India’s office-space deals rose to an all-time high in 2019, registering 22 percent year-on-year growth in absorption, the segment was poised for a 6 percent growth this year. But a sustained lockdown and locked up office spaces have meant that anywhere between two percent in absorption growth or even de-growth of six percent is what the market is bracing for. However, Savills reports that the market’s recovery phase could witness 10 to 15 percent growth in absorption by 2021. It does not specify when.

It’s the same story on the stock and rental front too. While the office-space market was bracing for a 10 percent rise in stock in 2020, that could come down to between two and six percent this year, thanks to the lockdown at construction sites owing to COVID-19. The recovery, however, could see these numbers go up to 14 and 18 percent in 2021.

While muted demand means rentals could come down by 3 percent at worst this year, the recovery phase in 2021 could see a growth of up to 9 percent. “New stock in commercial real estate won’t suffer much because the fact remains that once the lockdown ends, developers will have to get back and resume work on under-construction projects,” said Arvind.

‘Work-from-home not a long-term solution’

Developers believe that pronounced recovery in the office-space market should not come as a surprise given the non-viability of sustained working from home. Despite IT majors like TCS saying that 75 percent of its workforce could be working from home by 2025, developers aren’t too perturbed.

“I have been on the phone with occupiers who say that what we can expect is 20 to 25 percent of its staff working from home,” said Vishal Mirchandani, CEO (Commercial and Retail), Puravankara Limited. “This drop in workforce however, will be offset by added space requirements owing to social distancing,” he added

Puravankara’s math is simple: at present an average of 70 square feet is the space requirement for one employee. After social distancing norms at offices, this number could swell up to 125 square feet, which would incur a cost-increase of 60 percent. “The company in question can adjust this given the fact that it will have 25 percent of its employees working from home. However, critical staff like those in cyber security will need to turn up at work,” Vishal said, while pointing out that India isn’t culturally attuned to a work-from-home life, given the space, sociological and technology constraints at the home.

Puravankara believes that stock and absorption could both bounce back by January 2021, and expects new business from the IT and IT-ES space, which could accelerate recovery.

Re-opening underway

While real estate players are bullish that work-from-home cannot be a long-term solution, and occupiers will come back, the fact remains that several IT parks continue to operate with a skeletal staff. But with these spaces so crucial to the social fabric of working, it’s no surprise that developers have already begun prepping for reopening, once the lockdown ends.

“Typically, we have 300,000 people working in our parks. That number has reduced to perhaps 10 percent of typical park users per day, who are operating and maintaining critical business infrastructure for business continuity,” said Mike Holland, CEO, Embassy Office Parks, “So, preparing for the controlled opening up of restrictions in a manner that continues to deliver on the business continuity required by our tenants, and also ensure the health and welfare of the employees at embassy, vendors and tenants has been and will continue to be the priority for us.”