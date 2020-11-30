Business COVID-19 impact: Office space leasing by co-working players to fall 58% in 2020, says report Updated : November 30, 2020 02:58 PM IST The overall leasing activity is expected to reduce significantly in 2020 as against 2019, owing to delayed decision making by the occupiers. The Delhi-NCR market will see co-working players leasing at 0.2 million sq ft in 2020 as against 1.5 million sq ft last year. In Hyderabad, it is likely to drop to 1.1 million sq ft this year from 2.1 million sq ft. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.