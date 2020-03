The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to a 21-day lockdown in the country has been disastrous for all segments of the Indian real estate market. Though the impact on office space is the least, the mall closures, fall in hotel occupancies and drop in residential housing sales have affected developers severely.

The shutdown of malls and decline in business travels have led hotel occupancies to fall sharply. The office spaces are the least impacted segment as the rentals continue to flow in.

In the residential space, the markets of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), National Capital Region (NCR) and Pune have come to a virtual standstill while few projects in South India are still seeing some footfalls, ICICI Securities said in a report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country after the number of people infected by coronavirus increased sharply.

Analysts believe that the recovery in the office segment will be the fastest. Two-thirds of Indian office demand has been driven by MNCs headquartered in USA and Europe

According to ICICI Securities, the pre-leased upcoming supply and near-term deals in the leasing pipeline may get deferred by one or two quarters depending on how the COVID-19 situation evolves. Any COVID-19 induced economic slowdown in USA and Europe over the medium term will be seen as a bigger risk to Indian office demand in CY21-22E.

However, a silver lining for Indian office assets is a global fall in interest rates which would make a 7-8 percent yield in India attractive for global investors, the brokerage said in a report.

Due to the nationwide lockdown until April 15, all shopping malls in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Bengaluru will remain closed and only hypermarkets (groceries) in malls in these cities are operational.

However, the multiplexes, apparel or department stores, food QSRs and other retailers may face a double whammy of lost sales and having to pay store rentals which typically range between 15-25 percent of store revenue or consumption, according to the report.

In a rent-free period is given to retailers, the mall operators stand to lose 20-25 percent of their annual revenue.

Meanwhile, in residential real estate segment, home sales may also get impacted due to a prolonged economic slowdown.

Along with lower collection on falling sales, the developers may face delay in construction activities because of the disruption in global supply chain.

“This may, in turn, have a cascading effect wherein highly leveraged developers are unable to service loans. With RERA mandating developers to deliver projects in a specified time frame, any significant delays may lead to further litigations,” ICICI Securities said.

The recovery in the real estate sector is expected to be gradual. COVID-19 may lead to customers delaying their home purchases which may result in the residential market taking the longest to return to normalcy.

Mall consumption is likely to recover by Q3FY21 as the festive season kicks in. For hotels, the recovery may take longer given that is linked to global travel restrictions being lifted.