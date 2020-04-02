COVID-19 impact: Home sales could fall by 25-35 percent in 2020, says Anarock

India's housing market could see sales drop by 25 to 35 percent thanks to the prevailing coronavirus-driven lockdown, according to property consultants, Anarock. A report published by the firm estimates that this decline in sales could also be met with a 25 to 30 percent fall in new launches.

"Considering residential real estate sales are highly dependent on physical site visits, interactions, discussions and physical documentation, we believe that sales in 2020 might be significantly hit due to the current COVID-19 outbreak in India," said the report, "Many home-buyers will consider postponing their decisions either to stay away from the project sites or in the expectations of a price correction."

A week ago, a study by Anarock predicted that major construction delays could be faced by 15.62 lakh homes currently under construction, owing to social distancing and the halt in real estate activity across the country, in the aftermath of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Indian housing market has had a torrid run in the last few years on the sales front owing to many factors like demonetisation, GST and the implementation of the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA). Sales across seven top real estate markets were muted in 2017 due to demonetisation, but saw an increase of 18 percent in 2018, with RERA allowing for buyer confidence.

However, a pronounced liquidity crisis the next year and consumption slowdown saw sales improve by only nine percent in 2019. Nearly 261,358 homes were sold across India in 2019. Anarock expects this number to fall to 170,000 units this year in the worst case scenario. While 236,557 new homes were launched last year, the number of new launches could be only about 165,600 units this year, according to the study.

Unsold Inventory To Remain Stable

Owing to near identical reduction in sales and new launches, the Anarock report predicts that unsold inventory will remain stable through 2020 with the possibility of a marginal decline between 1 and 3 percent. While 2018 saw an annual decline of 7 percent in unsold inventory, inventory reduced by 4 percent in 2019. At present, 648,399 homes remain unsold across India. That number may fall to between 630,000 and 644,000 by the end of 2020, given that buyers could capitalize on a possible price-correction and begin buying these homes.

"With new launches coming to a screeching halt at least for the next few months until we see COVID-19 containment in the country, home-buyers may spring into action during the second half and select from the existing unsold inventory from projects across various stages of construction," the report said.

Affordable Housing The Worst Hit

The most worrying takeaway from the Anarock findings is that the affordable housing sector (homes priced below Rs 40 lakh) could be the most affected by the real estate downturn, with unsold inventory increasing by 2 percent by the end of 2020.

"Home-buyers (affordable homes) with limited income and lack of work-from-home facilities may have to face loss of pay or even jobs and may reconsider their purchase decisions," said the report, "With affordable housing units accounting for around 36 percent of the overall unsold inventory across the top seven cities as of Q1 2020, this segment was already being tested and the current pandemic outbreak has worsened the situation."

Bolstered by government initiatives like the Prime Minister's 'Housing For All' scheme, the last few years have seen 40 percent of new launches Pan-India lie in the affordable housing segment. While unsold inventory totaled 238,747 in 2018, that number shrunk to 236,636 last year. In the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Anarock expects this number to inflate to 241,500 units owing to the postponement of purchases by home-buyers in this segment.

'Impossible To Accurately Predict Industry Health'

While developers agree that the COVID-19 outbreak could dent the housing market, some semblance of optimism in the industry remains. In fact, some prominent industry voices believe that all numeric estimates over how severely impacted the industry is likely to get are mere "guesstimates", and must be viewed as nothing more.

"Housing sales will drop as will new launches, unsold inventory will largely remain stagnant, delivery of new homes will be impacted, and the affordable segment being most price sensitive is expected to be hit the maximum — no arguments there," said Niranjan Hiranandani, president, NAREDCO, "But to give each of these a number, and term it as anything more than a ‘guesstimate’ would be unfair."

Some others believe that making a prediction over the COVID-19's impact on the housing market is premature. "Looking at the current situation, I feel residential real estate sales will pick up from June and we will resume normal business if the lockdown is lifted by mid-April," said Arun Kumar, founder and managing director, Casa Grand, "There will be a delay in construction, but as of now that won't be more than two to three months."