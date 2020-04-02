Real Estate COVID-19 impact: Home sales could fall by 25-35 percent in 2020, says Anarock Updated : April 02, 2020 07:07 PM IST The Indian housing market has had a torrid run in the last few years on the sales front owing to many factors like demonetization, GST and the implementation of RERA. While 236,557 new homes were launched last year, the number of new launches could be only about 165,600 units this year, according to the study. In the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Anarock expects this number to inflate to 241,500 units owing to the postponement of purchases by home-buyers in this segment.