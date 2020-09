Authored by: Amit Agarwal

One could not imagine a more appropriate time than the current one to reminisce Dickens’ words “it was the best of times, it was the worst of times”. If one were to look around, so much has changed in the way everyday chores are conducted. Start with buying groceries for example. The biggest problem until just a few months ago was forgetting to carry a carry bag to the grocery store and having to buy one each time even though you had it back at home. Today, you almost have to gear up for that with a mask, gloves, sanitizers, and a whole laundry list of precautionary measures. Or remember the simpler times of visiting a mall or catching a movie that constituted small joys of life?

These are just some examples that pop in the mind when one thinks of how much has changed and how the new normal has seeped in our everyday lives. But could you ever imagine managing a property in another city, country, or continent remotely? That is the scale of change we are in the midst of experiencing. Managing a property in another geography was never easy as the owner would have to travel each time he had to onboard a new tenant. But with COVID-19 catching everyone off-guard, it became even more difficult. While owners were in a fix on how to do that with so many travel restrictions, tenants leaving for hometown and not being able to pay rent on time, added to their woes. Both parties were victims of circumstances.

Leading real estate players such as NoBroker.com have launched tailor-made services to suit the requirements of remote property management. One can avail 360-degree property management services that help to manage the property remotely. If you are an NRI who has a property in India or if you have a property in a city other than where you reside in, it is difficult to manage the property and come down every time for inspections, repair damages, tenant vacating and onboarding, etc. so you can avail a service whereby all the property management work such as finding and onboarding a tenant, half-yearly inspection, collection of rent, repair work is taken care by the platform in lieu of a tiny portion of rent percentage. This is not all. The service includes uninterrupted payment of rent even for the months that a house is vacated until a new tenant is found. The search is free of cost for the owner as well as the tenant.

Over the last 4 months, it has onboarded over 2500 properties on the platform to be managed under property management service across Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Delhi-NCR. It received more than 250 queries per day expressing interest in this service. In fact, ever since the service was launched, the number of NRI customers on our platform has increased by 65 percent. In addition to NRIs, it is receiving a good response from the property owners who are staying in a different city and the owner owning multiple properties. Out of the total customers that the platform currently services, 40 percent are NRIs, 25 percent are owning multiple properties and the remaining 35 percent are either staying in a different city or are staying in the same city but want a hassle-free experience with respect to managing their tenants

This solves the problem for an owner who could be living out-of-city or out-of-country or simply busy enough and hence requires help in managing his/her property. Property management is gradually becoming an extremely relevant service. Real estate players have really been finding an opportunity in adversity and brainstorming on the next big thing for the sector. Innovating online and technological solutions for a sector that has predominantly been an offline play for generations is a huge leap for the industry.

Until the world was hit by COVID-19, a lot of technological advancements and upgradations were not thought of. The crisis has ironically catapulted us towards more organised ways of managing tasks. Property management services would have never included “remote” management to this extent until travel restrictions became a reality. But come to think of it. Solutions save time, effort, and money. The times have necessitated never imagined and never thought of solutions. We only have to gain from these.

Video walkthroughs to find homes, online rent payments, and society apps doubling up as security providers are just some examples of how quickly and wonderfully the sector has adapted to the “new normal”. It is poised to emerge stronger from this blow.

This is why, Dickens’ lines resonate so much with the current situation making it the “age of wisdom, and foolishness, an epoch of belief and incredulity, a spring of hope and a winter of despair”, all at once.