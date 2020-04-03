Real Estate Coronavirus outbreak takes toll on residential bookings in Mumbai region, falls 78% in Feb-Mar Updated : April 03, 2020 03:50 PM IST Compared to January 2020, bookings of residential units have fallen by 78 percent in 30 days from February 2020 last week to March third week. The report noted that RBI's three month moratorium on term loan installments is expected to release some pressure off the developers. Maharashtra real estate regulator MahaRERA has allowed three months extension to all registered projects.