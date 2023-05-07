Co-working space in office real estate gains further interest among corporates

Co-working has gained increased interest in India, largely owing to the benefits it offers in the form of lower costs, less commitment, opportunity for networking and flexibility to employees. Co-working operators include those that provide managed office space, take on lease spaces from real estate developers and then further sub-lease them to enterprises as well as individuals.

Smartworks, a co-working firm, takes the entire office building on lease and then provides office space to corporates on a per-desk basis. Recently it took on lease 5.3 lakh square feet office space in Noida and Gurugram to cater to the rising demand of flexible work space from corporates. Founded by Neetish Sarda and Harsh Binani, Smartworks is present in 12 cities with a portfolio of around 80 lakh (8 million) square feet.

The two new centres, located at Golf Course Road in Gurugram and Noida Sector 62, will be operational in June-July. With the addition of these two properties, Smartworks office space portfolio has crossed 10 lakh (one million) square feet in Delhi-NCR. The upcoming office space at Golf Course Road is spread over 2.3 lakh square feet, while 3 lakh square feet flexible space will come up in Noida, Sector 62.

"While the hybrid work model continues, the major cities in India are seeing a steady rise in demand for physical office spaces as employees are more interested to return to office. We will continue to expand across major locations, including Delhi-NCR," said Sarda, founder of Smartworks.

"Flexibility will be a key component of real estate portfolio management as occupiers remain cautious about capex-spend. They are also strategically incorporating flex spaces in their real estate portfolios, leading to escalating demand for managed solutions. For our enterprise members, the demands are unique based on their business requirements, and we are working with them to create workspaces based on their needs" he added. Smartworks aims to add an additional 50 lakh (5 million) square feet of space in financial year 2023-2024 across major cities.

Smartworks is present in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and will soon enter Kochi and Coimbatore.

Growing share of co-working in office real estate

Apart from Smartworks, the major co-working players are Wework India, Simpliwork Offices, Awfis, Skootr, The Executive Centre, Urban Vault, IndiQube, 91Springboard, 315Work Avenue, Akasa Coworking, The Office Pass, Avanta India and BHIVE Workspace.

According to Anarock, of the total 8.2 million sq. ft. net office space across top 7 cities in India, co-working share rose to 27 percent in Q1-CY2023. This is to be compared with 14 percent in Q1-CY2019. Overall, these cities saw 90 percent growth in net co-working space absorption in this period – from 1.3 million sq. ft. in Q1-CY2019 to 2.18 million sq. ft. in Q1-CY2023.

At 1.43 million sq. ft., Bengaluru & NCR accounted for 66 percent of net co-working absorption in Q1-CY2023, which largely comprises startups and IT/ITeS companies in the city as it offers flexible spaces over regular office spaces today.

'What works well for coworking now is the fact that such spaces are not concentrated in the city centres, like regular office spaces tend to be. Rather, they're mushrooming across different locations, including residential hubs. Co-working spaces now even operate out of malls and hotels, and many large office parks also have co-working quadrants', says Anarock.

Going forward, expect developers of commercial office assets across the country to align with such operators and carve out specialised co-working spaces for them. The expansion plans of major players and the increasing appetite for this format from occupiers, property owners, and co-working operators is expected to fuel growth.

(With inputs from PTI)