Co-working space in office real estate gains further interest among corporates

By Vahishta Unwalla  May 7, 2023 2:27:02 PM IST (Published)

Co-working has gained increased interest in India, largely owing to the benefits it offers in the form of lower costs, less commitment, opportunity for networking and flexibility to employees. Co-working operators include those that provide managed office space, take on lease spaces from real estate developers and then further sub-lease them to enterprises as well as individuals.

Smartworks, a co-working firm, takes the entire office building on lease and then provides office space to corporates on a per-desk basis. Recently it took on lease 5.3 lakh square feet office space in Noida and Gurugram to cater to the rising demand of flexible work space from corporates. Founded by Neetish Sarda and Harsh Binani, Smartworks is present in 12 cities with a portfolio of around 80 lakh (8 million) square feet.
The two new centres, located at Golf Course Road in Gurugram and Noida Sector 62, will be operational in June-July. With the addition of these two properties, Smartworks office space portfolio has crossed 10 lakh (one million) square feet in Delhi-NCR. The upcoming office space at Golf Course Road is spread over 2.3 lakh square feet, while 3 lakh square feet flexible space will come up in Noida, Sector 62.
