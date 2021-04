CLSA has given a 'buy' rating for Sunteck Realty, stating that the company has acquired an accretive land parcel of seven acres in Borivali West in Mumbai on favorable terms and via an asset-light approach.

CLSA has a price target of Rs 460 for the stock.

The brokerage firm says that revenue share in the project is likely to be 72 percent. Considering the high selling price of Rs 16,000 per square foot in the Borivali micro-market, it is also more favorable than the Naigaon, Vasai, and Vasind acquisitions, the report said.

Sunteck Realty is likely to develop and sell units in the mid-income segment -- Rs 1.5-Rs 3 crore -- where demand remains strong. “Expect the Borivali project to add Rs 20/share to Sunteck’s net asset value, but this will be offset by its exit from the Andheri project,” the report added.

Sunteck plans to develop waterfront residences in the Borivali project. The real estate company has entered into a joint development agreement with the landowner of the Borivali plot.

Kamal Khetan, chairman, Sunteck Realty Limited, said that his company will bring in top quality construction and development capabilities for the Borivali project.