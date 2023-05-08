Century Textiles acquires prime land parcel in Bengaluru, eyes Rs 3,000-cr revenue

Sarjapur is a fast-developing locality of Bengaluru with good road connectivity to key commercial hubs. It is one of the prime residential and commercial hotspots of India's IT capital. Shares of Century Textile and Industries Ltd ended at Rs 748.45, up by Rs 29.40, or 4.09 percent on the BSE.

Realty firm Birla Estates on Monday, May 8, said the company has acquired a 28.6-acre prime land parcel in Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru. Birla Estates is the real estate arm of the Aditya Birla Group housed under Century Textiles and Industries Ltd.

The proposed project is estimated to have a revenue potential of approximately Rs 3,000 crore. The development will essentially comprise residential housing along with convenience retail options, Century Textiles & Industries said in an exchange filing.

This strategic foray into the south-east Bengaluru market presents a lucrative opportunity for the company to develop grade A residences for the large pool of IT professionals working in the IT corridor of Sarjapur, Outer Ring Road, Whitefield, and Electronics City.

K.T. Jithendran, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Birla Estates, said, "Our decision to acquire a large land parcel in Bengaluru's Sarjapur Road demonstrates our strategic vision and deep commitment to tapping into emerging opportunities in India's fast-growing business districts."

Sarjapur is a fast-developing locality of Bengaluru with good road connectivity to key commercial hubs. It is one of the prime residential and commercial hotspots of the IT capital of the country with high-end social infrastructure, and entertainment options, the company added.