English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeCentre to discuss consumer grievance on Real Estate Sector with stakeholders and Consumer Commissions in Mumbai News

Centre to discuss consumer grievance on Real Estate Sector with stakeholders and Consumer Commissions in Mumbai

Centre to discuss consumer grievance on Real Estate Sector with stakeholders and Consumer Commissions in Mumbai
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Dhananjay Khatri  Apr 17, 2023 2:39:56 PM IST (Published)

Key areas to be covered in the conference will be systemic policy interventions required to reduce litigation in the housing sector.

Amid rising pending cases against builders in consumer courts and in a first of its kind effort to dispose pending consumer cases, the Department of Consumer Affairs is now organizing a Round table conference on how to effectively redress the grievances pertaining to real estate sector 

Recommended Articles

View All
Mind Matters | To the brink and back

Mind Matters | To the brink and back

Apr 17, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

in Mumbai on Tuesday, 18th April 2023. The conference will be organized in association with Government of Maharashtra.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Real Estate cases comprise of around 10 percent of the total cases in Consumer Commissions. “So far, since inception, 2,30,517 cases have been filed by the consumers in various consumer commissions, 1,76,895 cases have been disposed of till now and 53,622 cases are pending. Despite separate tribunals such as RERA and NCLT to deal with the cases pertaining to housing sector, the pendency of cases is rising in various consumer commissions” said the ministry in a release issued on Monday.
It is for the first time, the Department is conducting such a large scale conference to redress the consumer grievance in real estate sector.
“Some key areas that will be covered in the conference will be systemic policy interventions required to reduce litigation in the housing sector. In this regard, the cases filed in the Consumer Commissions would be analyzed and major factors that result in consumer cases will be identified and presented for deliberations. In addition, why more number of cases are filed before Consumer Commissions despite there being separate authority such as RERA for specifically dealing the cases pertaining to the Housing Sector will also be discussed. Meanwhile, deliberation on how to ensure that the Housing Sector cases are dealt in an effective and speedy manner will also be done,” the release added.
The Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India will chair the conference. Members of National Commission, Presidents of State Commissions of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Gujarat, President of the RERA Appellate Tribunal Maharashtra, RERA Chairmen from Delhi and Maharashtra, Presidents of District Commissions of Delhi, Bengaluru, Thane, Pune, Raigad, and Chandigarh and Representatives from MOHUA, RERA, IBBI, Government of Maharashtra, ASCI, and all the VCO’s and builders fraternity are also likely to participate in the conference.
(Edited by : Vahishta Unwalla)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

department of consumer affairsReal Estate

Next Article

Puravankara shares rise more than 4% after company reports strong Q4 update

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X