Centre to discuss consumer grievance on Real Estate Sector with stakeholders and Consumer Commissions in Mumbai

Key areas to be covered in the conference will be systemic policy interventions required to reduce litigation in the housing sector.

Amid rising pending cases against builders in consumer courts and in a first of its kind effort to dispose pending consumer cases, the Department of Consumer Affairs is now organizing a Round table conference on how to effectively redress the grievances pertaining to real estate sector

in Mumbai on Tuesday, 18th April 2023. The conference will be organized in association with Government of Maharashtra.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Real Estate cases comprise of around 10 percent of the total cases in Consumer Commissions. “So far, since inception, 2,30,517 cases have been filed by the consumers in various consumer commissions, 1,76,895 cases have been disposed of till now and 53,622 cases are pending. Despite separate tribunals such as RERA and NCLT to deal with the cases pertaining to housing sector, the pendency of cases is rising in various consumer commissions” said the ministry in a release issued on Monday.

It is for the first time, the Department is conducting such a large scale conference to redress the consumer grievance in real estate sector.

“Some key areas that will be covered in the conference will be systemic policy interventions required to reduce litigation in the housing sector. In this regard, the cases filed in the Consumer Commissions would be analyzed and major factors that result in consumer cases will be identified and presented for deliberations. In addition, why more number of cases are filed before Consumer Commissions despite there being separate authority such as RERA for specifically dealing the cases pertaining to the Housing Sector will also be discussed. Meanwhile, deliberation on how to ensure that the Housing Sector cases are dealt in an effective and speedy manner will also be done,” the release added.

The Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India will chair the conference. Members of National Commission, Presidents of State Commissions of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Gujarat, President of the RERA Appellate Tribunal Maharashtra, RERA Chairmen from Delhi and Maharashtra, Presidents of District Commissions of Delhi, Bengaluru, Thane, Pune, Raigad, and Chandigarh and Representatives from MOHUA, RERA, IBBI, Government of Maharashtra, ASCI, and all the VCO’s and builders fraternity are also likely to participate in the conference.