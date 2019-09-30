Business
Central Vista makeover: Six architectural firms submit bids for ambitious project
Updated : September 30, 2019 11:45 PM IST
According to official sources in the ministry, evaluation of the bids will take 10-15 days
The government plans to redevelop the 3 km-stretch of the Central Vista spanning from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more