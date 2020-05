Leading property developer Godrej Properties said in an earnings call that its cashflows and sales have been seriously impacted by the slowdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The management said over the call that the pandemic has reduced the visibility of sales, but the company is prepared to launch around 15 million square feet of projects. Operating costs are low at this time due to the stoppage of construction work.

The management said construction has begun at half of the sites, but it will take a few months for work to be ramped up. The company had housed around 10,000 construction workers--70 percent of peak daily labour force-- construction sites and at labour-camps, which has enabled it to resume activity quickly.

The March quarter was a strong one and the company reported its best-ever sales bookings, with part of it happening online because of the lockdown.

The other positives from the Q4 numbers were highest ever customer inflows of Rs 1400 crore, a gain of 14 percent year-on-year. This lifted operational cashflows rising to an eight-quarter high of Rs 4800 crore, up 24 percent year-on-year.

Net debt increased by Rs 70 crore over the December quarter and the net debt-equity ratio stayed flattish at 0.24 times. This figure has been largely steady for the last three quarters even as the company has added 19 million square feet of projects.

The strong fourth quarter and FY20 performance notwithstanding, the pandemic is expected to have a far-reaching impact on the economy, and consumer sentiment, the management warned. That in turn could demand for real estate--residential and commercial. The pace of economic recovery would largely depend on how successful the government 's efforts to revive the industry were.