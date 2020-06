Captech Technologies, an associate company of Capacit’e Infraprojects Group, has launched India’s first multi-lingual construction tech platform “eFORCE”.

According to the company, the platform was launched to bridge the gap between general contractors/project developers, migrant labour contractors and specialised vendors.

Captech said, in a statement, it will organise the unorganised migrant and non-migrant labour contractor market in the construction industry. It will start with the factories and building segment first.

The app ensure time saving, transparent settlement of money and also provides more value to the labour contractor and specialised vendors, by helping them find new and relevant projects in all geographies.

Companies can deploy and employ their workmen, which adds to the work efficiency of the entire “Supply chain” across the construction sector, creating better work opportunities for the migrant labour in India.

Powered with AI and analytics eFORCE app will allow the general contractor/project developer and labour contractor to discover each other, and will help the developers to find the right fit according to bandwidth, expertise, and experience, the statement said.

The digital platform also ensures transparency in the payment as it will minimize the friction in settlement post the contract, it added.

Asutosh Katyal, founder and CEO, Captech Technologies, said, “Construction is the second-largest employer in India and it is facing great uncertainty during these times. During the period of uncertainty, especially surrounding the availability and remobilization of migrant labour- the eFORCE platform will connect General Contractor / project Developers with relevant Labour Contractors & specialized vendors.”

“This app will be rapidly ushering a new way to work with skilled labour contractors while reducing delays in projects for project developers and General Contractors owing to a lack of relevant man-power.”

Katyal further added, “Our motive is also in line to support the Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission (Self Reliant) wherein EFORCE will act as an interface between the project developers, government body and the migrant labour forces.”