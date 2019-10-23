Cabinet to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi

In a historic decision, the union cabinet on Wednesday decided to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi by giving ownership rights to 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Today's Delhi NCR population is over 2 crore. There has been a demand that due to urbanisation and inflow of migrants unauthorised colonies has increased and there should be a solution for it."

Puri said that he has made several attempts to work with Delhi CM to identify unauthorised colonies.

Blaming the Delhi Govt, he said it had sought two more years till 2021 and the govt was not going to act.

There are close to 50 lakh people living in unauthorised structures.

The Delhi government had proposed a set of parameters to Centre to regularise 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.