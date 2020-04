With all the talk of acclimatising to a new post-COVID world doing the rounds, there's every indication that the physical and time-consuming act of buying a home could be reduced to a few clicks. Given the strict regulations surrounding social distancing, real estate developers have started sharpening digital tools that could help sell homes and offices, off-site.

Amid the bleak scenario surrounding real estate and home sales during an uncertain economic period, Godrej Properties sold 500 homes during in the second half of March, which includes the first week of the nationwide lockdown, which began on March 24.

More recently, property consultants Anarock recorded sales worth Rs 252 crore that it closed in less than a month of the lockdown. The common thread that connects these sales reports, is that the large chunk of inventory was sold online.

Online sales: The tech toys at play

Anarock's sales approach is of considerable interest. Its technology platform, Integrated Digital Sales Solution (IDSS) integrates the entire sales process — discovery, engagement and transaction — and helps sell faster, with literally zero physical contact.

While IDSS delivered real-time updates of inventory, specific apartment selection, 3D displays, virtual tours, e-brochures, product videos and a video-conferencing feature with sales teams, it also threw in offers like discounted booking prices and flexible inventory.

“Anarock is leveraging the imperatives of the current situation with an increasing focus on digital sales,” said Chairman Anuj Puri. “We are conducting a minimum of five to six virtual site-visits per day, and getting results,” he added.

But Anarock and Godrej aren’t alone. In a post-COVID real estate market, more developers are looking at the digital route to selling, even though the real estate business is as brick-and-mortar as can get.

What is important to note though, is that digital selling or not, home sales during the Lockdown were expected to be healthy anyway due to Gudi Padwa, which is generally regarded as an auspicious day to close real estate transactions.

"Leveraging the digital platform, developers were able allow home-seekers to go through virtual walkthroughs of show flats, get details about the project and to accept bookings on the auspicious day," said Niranjan Hiranandani, President, NAREDCO, "This process has remained functional and operational beyond the festival, with real time updating of the booked apartments from the inventory available online."

The end of site visits?

With increased focus on life in the post-COVID world, there are indications that online sales may continue at least for the medium term. “If COVID-19 takes over six months to go away, we will have to get used to the new way of doing things,” said Bhavin Thakker, Managing Director (Mumbai), Savills India.

But does this mean an end to site visits? Can an entire real estate negotiation and transaction be done online? Yes and no. “Typically, there are six to seven visits that are made to a property site by a family that is in the process of buying a home,” Bhavin added, “Six of these visits can be done online through 3D tours and virtual tools. A buyer will end up visiting the project just about once.”

Anarock reported conducting nearly six site visits per day, online. It also said that 117 of the 240 homes sold during the lockdown were in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The ticket-prices of homes sold online began at Rs 70 lakh and went upto Rs 1.5 crore. According to Anarock data, the average homebuyer is spending 18 percent more time on property portals, which has also resulted in an increase in the quality of interactions and brought down the cost involved in acquiring and sales lead.

Can an entire property deal be struck online?

While most developers and consultants would like to believe that an entire real estate transaction can be closed online, the reality so far is significantly different. Despite reports of better interactions and lesser acquisition costs, a large percentage of the deals closed online during the lockdown were in their final stages, and were probably initiated.

“It still is a difficult task to initiate a real estate transaction and close it online,” said Bhavin. “Many of these sales were in the final leg of the deal and others were open but were all closed virtually,” Puri conceded.