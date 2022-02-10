Building floor collapses in Gurugram, many feared trapped

Several people were feared buried under the rubble when a portion of a roof of an apartment building collapsed in Gurugram on Thursday.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue personnel, including police, rushed to the spot, officials said.

As per initial reports, at least two people are feared dead and a few others are trapped at Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109. A portion of the roof of the sixth floor of D tower of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 collapsed.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he was personally monitoring the situation.

