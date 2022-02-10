Building floor collapses in Gurugram, many feared trapped

Several people were feared buried under the rubble when a portion of a roof of an apartment building collapsed in Gurugram on Thursday.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue personnel, including police, rushed to the spot, officials said.

#WATCH | Haryana: Visuals from Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 where a portion of the roof of an apartment has collapsed.Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/WI22vLwOy6 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

As per initial reports, at least two people are feared dead and a few others are trapped at Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109. A portion of the roof of the sixth floor of D tower of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 collapsed.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he was personally monitoring the situation.

Administrative officials, along with SDRF and NDRF teams are busy in the rescue & relief work after the unfortunate collapse of the apartment roof at the Paradiso Housing Complex in Gurugram. I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone's safety. pic.twitter.com/T6NdEtpIgm — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) February 10, 2022

(This is a developing story. Keep checking back for more updates.)