Budget 2022: Real estate sector expects tax rebates, infrastructure status

At a time when the real estate sector is witnessing a strong revival from the COVID-19 blow, developers are expecting support from the government in the upcoming Union Budget 2022. Real estate developers expect the government to relax long-term capital gains tax on real estate, raise the ceiling of home loan interest deduction for tax rebate from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, redefine affordable housing, give waivers or reductions on GST on raw material and provide new provisioning for rental housing in the upcoming budget, media reports said.

One of the key suggestions made by real estate developers to the government is the amendment to Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, to raise the limit for repayment of housing loan principal, The Economic Times reported.

Developers hope that realty will be awarded the infrastructure status in the upcoming budget, unlocking multiple tax benefits to boost foreign and local investment, Deepak Goradia, president of the Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry, told ET.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, the realty sector is also hoping the government would hike the Rs 2 lakh tax rebate under Section 24B of the Income Tax Act, Mint quoted Atul Goel, president (elect) of NAREDCO Pune, as saying.

“It is an opportune moment to award industry status to the real estate sector so that it can avail cheaper credit facilities from financial institutions," Goel said.

In a letter to the finance ministry, realty developers’ body CREDAI has suggested an exemption in tax to investments in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). REITs are firms that own, operate or finance income-producing real estate by pooling together the capital of multiple investors. CREDAI has suggested an exemption in tax in REIT investments starting with Rs 50,000. It has also asked the government to allow tax-neutral consolidation of businesses through mergers for stalled housing projects.

Additionally, realtors hope that the government will provide a GST waiver for under-construction properties and incentives for private investment in the housing sector, the Mint report said.

According to real estate developers, homebuyers would benefit from an extension of the Credit-Linked Subsidy Scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for middle income groups till December 31, 2022, the report said.

To boost the housing segment in non-metro cities, the government can look at increasing the limit on value of the house to Rs 75 lakh. In metro cities, the same limit can be increased to Rs 1.5 crore from the current ceiling of Rs 45 lakh, developers have suggested. Alternatively, the government can increase the size of such apartments under affordable housing to 90 sqm in metros from 60 sqm and 120 sqm in non-metros from 90 sq meters, respectively.

The real estate sector has the potential to play an important role in the economic recovery of the country and create jobs, said real estate developers hoping that their recommendations would be considered in this budget.